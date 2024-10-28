Skip to Main content
PLEASE CONTACT US DIRECTLY FOR CATERING INQUIRIES
CLICK HERE FOR CATERING OR EVENT INQUIRIES
Whistle Stop Barbecue
0
Order Online
Home
/
Birria Ramen
Birria Ramen
$0
Birria Ramen Modifiers
Select...
Out of Stock
1
Ramen noodles, slow-smoked and braised beef birria swimming in birria consomé topped with white onion and cilantro
Whistle Stop Barbecue Location
(518) 846-6300
23 Old Station Dr, Chazy, NY 12921
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement