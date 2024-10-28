Skip to Main content
PLEASE CONTACT US DIRECTLY FOR CATERING INQUIRIES
CLICK HERE FOR CATERING OR EVENT INQUIRIES
Whistle Stop Barbecue
0
Order Online
Home
/
Birria Wontons (6)
Birria Wontons (6)
$0
WONTON
BIRRIA
FUSION BARBECUE
SMOKED MEAT
Wonton Modifiers
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Boiled wontons filled with slow smoked and braised beef birria, green onion and served with consomé topped with fresh cilantro and white onion for dipping
Whistle Stop Barbecue Location
(518) 846-6300
23 Old Station Dr, Chazy, NY 12921
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement