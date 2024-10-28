Skip to Main content
PLEASE CONTACT US DIRECTLY FOR CATERING INQUIRIES
CLICK HERE FOR CATERING OR EVENT INQUIRIES
Whistle Stop Barbecue
0
Order Online
Home
/
Quesabirria Ramen
Quesabirria Ramen
$0
Birria Ramen Modifiers
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Smoked and braised beef Birria in a rich consomé with melty quesadilla cheese topped with fresh cilantro and white onion
Whistle Stop Barbecue Location
(518) 846-6300
23 Old Station Dr, Chazy, NY 12921
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement