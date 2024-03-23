Whistle Stop Fusion Barbecue & Craft Mocktails
Smoothies
- Slay All Day
Matcha, banana, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, cinnamon, agave and Apothékary Slay All Day herbs$9.00
- Glow Better
Mixed berries, hemp seeds, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Glow Better herbs$9.00
- Chill The F Out
Banana, peanut butter powder, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Chill The F*** Out herbs$9.00
- Blew Me Away
Blueberries, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Blew Me Away herbs$9.00
- Your Wildest Dreams
Banana, pineapple, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Your Wildest Dreams herbs$9.00
Small Plates
- Smoked Deviled Eggs
Sweet & savory smoked deviled eggs topped with slow-smoked brisket, pickled jalapenos, house-made pickled onions and barbecue sauce$12.00
- Slider Trio
(1) each: Chicken breast, pulled pork and brisket sliders served with spicy sesame slaw and house-made Korean style pickles, pickled onions and barbecue sauce$14.00
- Birria Wontons
Boiled wontons filled with slow smoked and braised beef birria, green onion and served with consomé for dipping$14.00
Salads
- House Salad
Mixed-greens, sliced cucumber, shredded carrot, green onion, smoked cheddar cheese and corn tortilla strips served with sesame vinaigrette$8.00
- Smoky Cranberry Pecan Salad
Mixed-greens, dried cranberries, house-smoked candied pecans, goat cheese & green onion served with raspberry vinaigrette$10.00
- Fiery Fusion Salad
Mixed greens, corn, black beans, roasted red peppers, green onion, smoked cheddar cheese and corn tortilla strips served with house-made barbecue sauce and chipotle ranch$10.00
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
- Jackfruit "Pulled Pork" Sandwich$14.00
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
- Brisket Sandwich$16.00
- Smoky Turkey Sandwich
House-smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, leaf lettuce, roasted red peppers and chipotle mayo$15.00
- Smoky Tofu Sandwich
Korean marinated smoked tofu, shaved carrot and cucumber, leaf lettuce and garlic tahini “mayo”$15.00
Noodles & Bowls
- Birria Ramen
Ramen noodles, slow-smoked and braised birria swimming in birria consomé topped with white onion and cilantro | Gluten-free Ramen Noodles +$2$16.00
- Far East Barbecue Bowl
Chopped brisket or plant-based steak, spicy sesame slaw, green onion, Korean barbecue sauce and chili onion crunch over white rice (Gluten-free with brisket)$16.00
- Southwest Mac Bowl
Pulled pork, corn, black beans and house-made pickled onions atop a pile of our smoky mac & cheese, drizzled with chipotle ranch and barbecue sauce$16.00
Sides
- Barbecue Beans (Sm)$4.00
- Barbecue Beans (Med)$7.00
- Barbecue Beans (Large)$9.00
- Spicy Sesame Slaw (Sm)$4.00
- Spicy Sesame Slaw (Med)$7.00
- Spicy Sesame Slaw (Lg)$9.00
- Smoky Mac & Cheese (Sm)$5.00
- Smoky Mac & Cheese (Med)$8.00
- Smoky Mac & Cheese (Large)$10.00
- GF Smoky Mac & Cheese (Sm)$6.00
- GF Smoky Mac & Cheese (Med)$9.00
- GF Smoky Mac & Cheese (Large)$11.00
- Side House Salad$5.00