Whistle Stop Fusion Barbecue & Craft Mocktails
Smoothies
- Slay All Day
Matcha, banana, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, cinnamon, agave and Apothékary Slay All Day herbs$9.00
- Your Wildest Greens
Banana, pineapple, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Your Wildest Greens herbs$9.00
- Chill The F Out
Banana, peanut butter powder, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Chill The F*** Out herbs$9.00
- Blue Me Away
Blueberries, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Blue Me Away herbs$9.00
- Glow Getter
Mixed berries, hemp seeds, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Glow Getter herbs$9.00
- PB Banana Express$6.00
- Berry Tracks$6.00
Açaí Bowls
- Tropical Tracks
Frozen Acai Berry , pineapple coconut juice, agave, frozen pineapple chunks, bananas and mixed berries. Topped with granola, coconut flakes, chia seeds/flaxseed meal/hemp seeds, fresh pineapple, strawberries, blueberries & agave drizzle We suggest adding Coconut Acai Ka’Chava!$13.00
- The Nutty Conductor
Frozen Acai, apple juice, peanut butter, frozen banana and mixed berries. Topped with coconut flakes, chia seeds/flaxseed meal/hemp seeds, fresh banana, strawberries & peanut butter drizzle We suggest adding Vanilla Ka’Chava!$13.00
- Chunky Monkey Junction$13.00
- Custom Bowl
Açaí bowl base of frozen Açaí berry, mixed berries, banana and cashew milk. Add your own toppings!$13.00
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bagel Sandwiches
- The Morning Express
Classic fried egg and American cheese on toasted bagel of choice$5.50
- The Whistle Stop
In-house smoked brisket, fried egg, smoked gouda cheese and our house-made chipotle mayo on a toasted bagel of choice$11.00
- The Rail Rider
Bacon, fried egg, smoked gouda cheese, chive & onion cream cheese on toasted bagel of choice$8.00
- The Junction Jam
Bacon, fried egg and American cheese with jalapeno cream cheese and grape jam on a cinnamon raisin bagel$9.00
- The Manda
Bacon, egg, choice of cheese, chive cream cheese and chipotle mayo on choice of bagel$8.00
- The Lyssy
Double egg, smoked Gouda cheese, in-house smoked pulled pork, chive & onion cream cheese & chili crunch oil on choice of bagel$13.00
- The Caprese Caboose
House-made pesto, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, arugula and balsamic drizzle on choice of bagel$9.00
Soft Drink Menu
Soda, Water & Seltzers
- Bottled Water$1.00
- Pepsi$2.00
- Diet Pepsi$2.00
- Pepsi Zero$2.00
- Ginger Ale$2.00
- Root Beer$2.00
- Mountain Dew$2.00
- Starry$2.00
- Coke$2.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Poppi Strawberry Lemon$4.50
- Poppi Cherry Limeade$4.50
- Poppi Orange$4.50
- Poppi Raspberry Rose$4.50
- Culture Pop Orange Mango$4.50
- Culture Pop Lemon Lime$4.50
- Culture Pop Ginger Lime$4.50
- Culture Pop Wild Berries$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Culture Pop Strawberry Rhubarb$4.00
- Waterloo Seltzer Grape$2.00
- Waterloo Black Cherry$2.00
- Waterloo Seltzer Tropical Punch$2.00
- Waterloo Seltzer Watermelon$2.00
- Waterloo Seltzer Blackberry Lemonade$2.00
- Juice Box Fruit Punch$2.00
- Juice Box Apple Juice$2.00
- Med Tea$2.00
- Med Coffee$2.00
- Small Tea$1.00
- Small Coffee$2.00
- Lemonade with pop$6.00
Amino Lean Energy Drinks
Beer/Seltzer Menu
NA Beer/Seltzers
- Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA$6.00
- Athletic Brewing Belgian White$6.00
- Athletic Brewing Free Wave Hazy IPA$6.00
- Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn Golden$6.00
- Athletic Brewing Fancy Like$6.00
- Bitburger 0.0$6.00
- Guinness NA$6.00
- Heineken 0.0$5.00
- Labatt NA$4.00
- Budweiser Zero$4.00
- White Claw Black Cherry$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- White Claw Mango$5.00
- White Claw Lime$5.00
- White Claw Peach$5.00
- Athletic Brewing Rainbow Wall$7.00
- Hoplark 0.0 Citra (GF)$6.00
- Hoplark 0.0 Hop Sour (GF)$6.00
- Best Day Brewing Electro Lime NA$6.00
- Kin Euphorics - Kin Bloom$10.00
- Kin Euphorics - Actual Sunshine$10.00
- Lyre's Dark & Spicy$9.00
- Mixoloshe Old Fashioned$9.00