Whistle Stop Fusion Barbecue & Craft Mocktails
Eclipse Food
- Hammy Eclipse Jamwich
Double smoked pulled ham, whipped cream cheese and house-made pineapple jalapeno jam on a bun served with our smoky mac & cheese$16.00
- Dark Side Nachos
Blue corn tortilla chips topped with our smoky cheese sauce, corn, black beans, pickled jalapenos, pickled onions, chipotle ranch, smoky barbecue sauce and fresh green onion$12.00
- Smoked Deviled Eggs
Sweet & savory smoked deviled eggs topped with slow-smoked brisket, pickled jalapenos, house-made pickled onions and barbecue sauce$12.00
- Southwest Mac Bowl
Pulled pork, corn, black beans and house-made pickled onions atop a pile of our smoky mac & cheese, drizzled with chipotle ranch and barbecue sauce$16.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Served with choice of barbecue beans or spicy sesame coleslaw, house-made pickles & pickled onions and choice of barbecue sauce$13.00
- Jackfruit "Pulled Pork" Sandwich
Served with choice of barbecue beans or spicy sesame coleslaw, house-made pickles & pickled onions and choice of barbecue sauce$14.00
- Brisket Sandwich
Served with choice of barbecue beans or spicy sesame coleslaw, house-made pickles & pickled onions and choice of barbecue sauce$16.00
- Smoky Mac & Cheese (Sm)$4.00
- GF Smoky Mac & Cheese (Sm)$6.00
- Birria Ramen
Ramen noodles, slow-smoked and braised birria swimming in birria consomé topped with white onion and cilantro | Gluten-free Ramen Noodles +$2$16.00
- GF No Bake Cookie$4.00
- GF Dipped Choc Chip CookieOut of stock
- GF Tea CakeOut of stock
- Vegan Almond Poppy Loaf$5.00
Dark Side Nachos
Blue corn tortilla chips topped with our smoky cheese sauce, corn, black beans, pickled jalapenos, pickled onions, chipotle ranch, smoky barbecue sauce and fresh green onion
Eclipse Drinks
Eclipse Specials
- Solar Sipper
Ritual Gin Alternative, house-made lavender butterfly pea simple syrup & fresh lemon juice garnished with a dried lemon wheel$10.00
- Fiery Eclipse
Ritual Tequila Alternative, house-made hot honey simple syrup, fresh lime juice, fresh orange juice and carrot turmeric ginger juice over a limited eclipse ice cube$10.00
- Bourbon Blaze
Ritual Whiskey Alternative, Seedlip Spice 94, fresh lime juice, fresh orange juice, carrot turmeric ginger juice, house-made simple syrup and ginger beer garnished with a Luxardo cherry$10.00
Soft Drink Menu
Soda, Water & Seltzers
Amino Lean Energy Drinks
Beer/Seltzer Menu
NA Beer/Seltzers
- Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA$6.00
- Athletic Brewing Belgian White$6.00
- Athletic Brewing Free Wave Hazy IPA$6.00
- Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn Golden$6.00
- Bitburger 0.0$6.00
- Guinness NA$6.00
- Heineken 0.0$5.00
- Budweiser Zero$4.00
- Labatt NA$4.00
- White Claw Black Cherry$5.00
- White Claw Mango$5.00
- White Claw Lime$5.00
- White Claw Peach$5.00