Whistle Stop Fusion Barbecue & Craft Mocktails
Smoothies
Smoothies
Slay All Day
Matcha, banana, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, cinnamon, agave and Apothékary Slay All Day herbs$9.00
Your Wildest Greens
Banana, pineapple, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Your Wildest Greens herbs$9.00
Chill The F Out
Banana, peanut butter powder, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Chill The F*** Out herbs$9.00
Blue Me Away
Blueberries, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Blue Me Away herbs$9.00
Glow Getter
Mixed berries, hemp seeds, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Glow Getter herbs$9.00
PB Banana Express$6.00
Berry Tracks$6.00
Spring Smoothies
Raspberry Lemonade$9.00
Blueberry Coconut$9.00
Strawberry Matcha$10.00
Almond Cherry Cheesecake$10.00
Pineappleana$9.00
Dubai Choc Bar$11.00
Cookie Butter$9.00
Peanut Butter Jelly Time$9.00
NEW The Zinger
Frozen raspberries, shredded coconut, coconut yogurt, house-made coconut milk, agave and cake batter extract$9.00
Smoothies for a Cause
Chanelle Heath Breast Cancer Fundraiser
Foster Care Awareness Month
Main Menu
Shareables
Smoked Deviled Eggs
Sweet & savory smoked deviled eggs topped with slow-smoked brisket, pickled jalapenos, house-made pickled onions and barbecue sauce$12.00
Slider Trio
(1) each: Pulled chicken, pulled pork and brisket sliders served with spicy sesame slaw and house-made Korean style pickles, pickled onions and barbecue sauce$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Fiesta Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with our smoky cheese sauce, corn, black beans, pickled onions, jalapenos, chipotle ranch, smoky barbecue sauce and fresh green onion$12.00
The Empire Plate Nachos
Corn tortilla chips piled high with brisket AND pulled pork, house-made smoky cheese sauce, house-made pickled onions, corn, black beans, pickled jalapenos, chipotle ranch, sweet and smoky bbq sauce and fresh green onions$25.00
Pretzel Bites and Cheese$5.95OUT OF STOCK
Salads
House Salad
Mixed-greens, sliced cucumber, shredded carrot, green onion, smoked cheddar cheese and corn tortilla strips served with sesame vinaigrette$8.00
Smoky Cranberry Pecan Salad
Mixed-greens, dried cranberries, house-smoked candied pecans, goat cheese & green onion served with raspberry vinaigrette$10.00
Fiery Fusion Salad
Mixed greens, corn, black beans, roasted red peppers, green onion, smoked cheddar cheese and corn tortilla strips served with house-made barbecue sauce and chipotle ranch$10.00
Barbecue Plates
Sandwiches
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Served with choice of barbecue beans or spicy sesame coleslaw, house-made pickles & pickled onions and choice of barbecue sauce$15.00
Brisket Sandwich
Served with choice of barbecue beans or spicy sesame coleslaw, house-made pickles & pickled onions and choice of barbecue sauce$16.00
Smoky Turkey Sandwich
House-smoked turkey breast, smoked gouda, leaf lettuce, roasted red peppers and chipotle mayo$16.00
Jackfruit "Pulled Pork" Sandwich (VEGAN)
Served with choice of barbecue beans or spicy sesame coleslaw, house-made pickles & pickled onions and choice of barbecue sauce$14.00
Smoky Tofu Sandwich (VEGAN)
Korean marinated smoked tofu, shaved carrot and cucumber, leaf lettuce and garlic tahini “mayo”$15.00
Noodles & Bowls
Birria Ramen
Ramen noodles, slow-smoked and braised birria swimming in birria consomé topped with white onion and cilantro | Gluten-free Ramen Noodles +$2$16.00
Far East Barbecue Bowl
Chopped brisket or plant-based steak, spicy sesame slaw, green onion, Korean barbecue sauce and chili onion crunch over white rice (Gluten-free with brisket)$16.00
Birria Mac Bowl$16.00
Southwest Mac Bowl
Pulled pork, corn, black beans and house-made pickled onions atop a pile of our smoky mac & cheese, drizzled with chipotle ranch and barbecue sauce$16.00
GF Birria Mac Bowl$18.00
Kiddie Caboose
Sides
Barbecue Beans$4.00
Barbecue Beans (Med)$7.00
Barbecue Beans (Large)$9.00
Spicy Sesame Slaw$4.00
Spicy Sesame Slaw (Med)$7.00
Spicy Sesame Slaw (Lg)$9.00
Smoky Mac & Cheese (Sm)$4.00
Smoky Mac & Cheese (Med)$8.00
Smoky Mac & Cheese (Large)$10.00
GF Smoky Mac & Cheese$6.00
GF Smoky Mac & Cheese (Med)$9.00
GF Smoky Mac & Cheese (Large)$11.00
Side House Salad$5.00
Coffees
Hot Coffee$2.00
NEW Iced Banana Cold Brew$5.50
NEW Iced Cookie Butter Cold Brew$6.00
Iced Cold Brew Coffee$3.50
Iced Dubai Chocolate Cold Brew Coffee$6.00
Iced Mocha Cold Brew Coffee$5.50
Iced Caramel Cold Brew Coffee$5.50
Iced Salted Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew Coffee$5.50
Vanilla Bean Iced Cold Brew Coffee$5.50
Soft Drink Menu
Soda, Water & Seltzers
Bottled Water$1.00
Pepsi$2.00
Diet Pepsi$2.00
Pepsi Zero$2.00
Root Beer$2.00
Ginger Ale$2.00
Starry$2.00
Mountain Dew$2.00
Coke$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Poppi$4.50
Culture Pop$4.50
Waterloo Seltzer$2.00
Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.00
Juice Box Fruit Punch$2.00
Juice Box Apple Juice$2.00
Nesquick Chocolate Milk$3.00
Coffee/Hot Choc$2.00
Coconut Flavored Water$3.00
Kombucha$4.00
Amino Lean Energy Drinks
Mocktail Menu
House Mocktails
Ritual NA Spiritis
Beer/Seltzer Menu
NA Beer/Seltzers
Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA$6.00
Athletic Brewing Belgian White$6.00
Athletic Brewing Emerald Cliffs$7.00
Athletic Brewing Fancy Like$6.00
Athletic Brewing Free Wave Hazy IPA$6.00
Athletic Brewing Irish Red$7.00
Athletic Brewing Lemon Rader$6.00
Athletic Brewing Rainbow Wall$7.00
Athletic Brewing Soul Sour$7.00
Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn Golden$6.00
Bitburger 0.0$6.00
Blue Moon$5.00
Budweiser Zero$4.00
Guinness NA$6.00
Labatt NA$4.00
Heineken 0.0$5.00
Hoplark 0.0 Citra (GF)$6.00
Best Day Brewing Electro Lime NA$6.00
Freedom West Coast Ale GF$6.50
Hoplark 0.0 Hop Sour (GF)$6.00
Kin Euphorics - Kin Bloom$10.00
Kin Euphorics - Actual Sunshine$10.00
Lyre's Dark & Spicy$9.00
Michelob Ultra$4.00
Mixoloshe Old Fashioned$9.00
Blackberry Cider$6.00
White Claw Black Cherry$5.00OUT OF STOCK
White Claw Lime$5.00
White Claw Mango$5.00OUT OF STOCK
White Claw Peach$5.00
Freedom West Coast$7.00