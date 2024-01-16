Whistle Stop Fusion Barbecue & Craft Mocktails
Smoothies
Slay All Day
Matcha, banana, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, cinnamon, agave and Apothékary Slay All Day herbs$9.00
Your Wildest Greens
Banana, pineapple, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Your Wildest Greens herbs$9.00
Chill The F Out
Banana, peanut butter powder, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Chill The F*** Out herbs$9.00
Blue Me Away
Blueberries, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Blue Me Away herbs$9.00
Glow Getter
Mixed berries, hemp seeds, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Glow Getter herbs$9.00
PB Banana Express$6.00
Berry Tracks$6.00
Ken's Cookie Butter$9.00
Dubai Chocolate$11.00
Summer Smoothies
Tropical Sunset
Mango, papaya, pineapple, coconut yogurt, house-made coconut milk and agave.$10.00
Cactus Kiss
Frozen prickly pear, watermelon, coconut yogurt, house-made coconut milk and agave.$11.00
Blueberry Lemondrop
Blueberries, fresh squeezed lemon juice, coconut yogurt, house-made coconut milk and agave.$10.00
Dragonberry Breeze
Dragonfruit, strawberries, coconut yogurt, house-made coconut milk and agave.$10.00
Golden Glow
Peach, mango, coconut yogurt, house-made coconut milk and agave.$10.00
Coffees
Hot Coffee$2.00
NEW Iced Banana Cold Brew$5.50
NEW Iced Cookie Butter Cold Brew$6.00
Iced Cold Brew Coffee$3.50
Iced Dubai Chocolate Cold Brew Coffee$6.00
Iced Mocha Cold Brew Coffee$5.50
Iced Caramel Cold Brew Coffee$5.50
Iced Salted Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew Coffee$5.50
Vanilla Bean Iced Cold Brew Coffee$5.50
Soft Drink Menu
Soda, Water & Seltzers
Bottled Water$1.00
Pepsi$2.00
Diet Pepsi$2.00
Pepsi Zero$2.00
Root Beer$2.00
Ginger Ale$2.00
Starry$2.00
Mountain Dew$2.00
Coke$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Poppi$4.50
Culture Pop$4.50
Waterloo Seltzer$2.00
Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.00
Juice Box Fruit Punch$2.00
Juice Box Apple Juice$2.00
Nesquick Chocolate Milk$3.00
Coffee/Hot Choc$2.00
Coconut Flavored Water$3.00
Kombucha$4.00
Amino Lean Energy Drinks
Mocktail Menu
House Mocktails
Ritual NA Spiritis
Pizzas
Pizzas
Cheese
House-made tomato sauce with freshly shredded mozzarella$11.00
Pepperoni
House-made tomato sauce, freshly shredded mozzarella and sliced pepperoni$13.00
BBQ Pulled Pork
Sweet and smoky barbecue sauce, house-made pickled onions, slow smoked pulled pork and smoked gouda cheese topped with drizzles of our sweet & smoky barbecue sauce & chipotle ranch$16.00
Prosciutto & Arugula
Garlic oil, freshly shredded mozzarella, sliced prosciutto, topped with fresh arugula, parmesan cheese and balsamic glaze$16.00
Far East Pizza
Freshly shredded mozzarella, smoked brisket, Korean BBQ sauce, topped with fresh spicy sesame slaw, house-made chili crunch and green onion$16.00
Smoked Wings
Labor Day BBQ
BBQ Dinners
BBQ Rib Dinner (Half Rack)
All dinners served with two sides, cornbread and house-made pickles & pickled onions$22.00
Smoked Brisket Dinner
All dinners served with two sides, cornbread and house-made pickles & pickled onions$22.00
BBQ Chicken Dinner
All dinners served with two sides, cornbread and house-made pickles & pickled onions$18.00
Smoked Beef Sausage Dinner (Nitrate Free)
All dinners served with two sides, cornbread and house-made pickles & pickled onions$18.00