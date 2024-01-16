Whistle Stop Fusion Barbecue & Craft Mocktails
Eclipse Food
- Hammy Eclipse Jamwich
Double smoked pulled ham, whipped cream cheese and house-made pineapple jalapeno jam on a bun served with our smoky mac & cheese$16.00
- Dark Side Nachos
Blue corn tortilla chips topped with our smoky cheese sauce, corn, black beans, pickled jalapenos, pickled onions, chipotle ranch, smoky barbecue sauce and fresh green onion$12.00
- Smoked Deviled Eggs
Sweet & savory smoked deviled eggs topped with slow-smoked brisket, pickled jalapenos, house-made pickled onions and barbecue sauce$12.00
- Southwest Mac Bowl
Pulled pork, corn, black beans and house-made pickled onions atop a pile of our smoky mac & cheese, drizzled with chipotle ranch and barbecue sauce$16.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Served with choice of barbecue beans or spicy sesame coleslaw, house-made pickles & pickled onions and choice of barbecue sauce$13.00
- Jackfruit "Pulled Pork" Sandwich
Served with choice of barbecue beans or spicy sesame coleslaw, house-made pickles & pickled onions and choice of barbecue sauce$14.00
- Brisket Sandwich
Served with choice of barbecue beans or spicy sesame coleslaw, house-made pickles & pickled onions and choice of barbecue sauce$16.00
- Smoky Mac & Cheese (Sm)$4.00
- GF Smoky Mac & Cheese (Sm)$6.00
- Birria Ramen
Ramen noodles, slow-smoked and braised birria swimming in birria consomé topped with white onion and cilantro | Gluten-free Ramen Noodles +$2$16.00
- GF No Bake Cookie$4.00
- GF Dipped Choc Chip CookieOut of stock
- GF Tea CakeOut of stock
- Vegan Almond Poppy Loaf$5.00
Eclipse Drinks
Eclipse Specials
- Solar Sipper
Ritual Gin Alternative, house-made lavender butterfly pea simple syrup & fresh lemon juice garnished with a dried lemon wheel$10.00
- Fiery Eclipse
Ritual Tequila Alternative, house-made hot honey simple syrup, fresh lime juice, fresh orange juice and carrot turmeric ginger juice over a limited eclipse ice cube$10.00
- Bourbon Blaze
Ritual Whiskey Alternative, Seedlip Spice 94, fresh lime juice, fresh orange juice, carrot turmeric ginger juice, house-made simple syrup and ginger beer garnished with a Luxardo cherry$10.00
Soft Drink Menu
Soda, Water & Seltzers
Amino Lean Energy Drinks
Beer/Seltzer Menu
NA Beer/Seltzers
- Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA$6.00
- Athletic Brewing Belgian White$6.00
- Athletic Brewing Free Wave Hazy IPA$6.00
- Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn Golden$6.00
- Bitburger 0.0$6.00
- Guinness NA$6.00
- Heineken 0.0$5.00
- Budweiser Zero$4.00
- Labatt NA$4.00
- White Claw Black Cherry$5.00
- White Claw Mango$5.00
- White Claw Lime$5.00
- White Claw Peach$5.00