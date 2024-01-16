Whistle Stop Fusion Barbecue & Craft Mocktails
Smoothies
Slay All Day
Matcha, banana, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, cinnamon, agave and Apothékary Slay All Day herbs$9.00
Your Wildest Greens
Banana, pineapple, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Your Wildest Greens herbs$9.00
Chill The F Out
Banana, peanut butter powder, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Chill The F*** Out herbs$9.00
Blue Me Away
Blueberries, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Blue Me Away herbs$9.00
Glow Getter
Mixed berries, hemp seeds, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Glow Getter herbs$9.00
PB Banana Express$6.00
Berry Tracks$6.00
Spring Smoothies
Raspberry Lemonade$9.00
Blueberry Coconut$9.00
Strawberry Matcha$10.00
Almond Cherry Cheesecake$10.00
Pineappleana$9.00
Dubai Choc Bar$11.00
Cookie Butter$9.00
Peanut Butter Jelly Time$9.00
NEW The Zinger
Frozen raspberries, shredded coconut, coconut yogurt, house-made coconut milk, agave and cake batter extract$9.00
Autism Awareness Month
Soft Drink Menu
Soda, Water & Seltzers
Bottled Water$1.00
Pepsi$2.00
Diet Pepsi$2.00
Pepsi Zero$2.00
Root Beer$2.00
Ginger Ale$2.00
Starry$2.00
Mountain Dew$2.00
Coke$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Poppi$4.50
Culture Pop$4.50
Waterloo Seltzer$2.00
Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.00
Juice Box Fruit Punch$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Juice Box Apple Juice$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Nesquick Chocolate Milk$3.00
Coffee/Hot Choc$2.00
Amino Lean Energy Drinks
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bagel Sandwiches
Bagel with Cc$4.00
The Morning Express
Classic fried egg and American cheese on toasted bagel of choice$5.50
Breakfast Reuben
Slow smoked and braised corned beef, red cabbage apple kraut, swiss and gruyere cheese and spicy brown mustard aoili on choice of rye bread or bagel$12.00OUT OF STOCK
The Whistle Stop
In-house smoked brisket, fried egg, smoked gouda cheese and our house-made chipotle mayo on a toasted bagel of choice$11.00
The Rail Rider
Bacon, fried egg, smoked gouda cheese, chive & onion cream cheese on toasted bagel of choice$8.00
The Junction Jam
Bacon, fried egg and American cheese with jalapeno cream cheese and grape jam on a cinnamon raisin bagel$9.00
The Manda
Bacon, egg, choice of cheese, chive cream cheese and chipotle mayo on choice of bagel$8.00
The Lyssy
Double egg, smoked Gouda cheese, in-house smoked pulled pork, chive & onion cream cheese & chili crunch oil on choice of bagel$13.00OUT OF STOCK
The Taternator$13.00
The Taternator Jr$9.00
The Caprese Caboose
House-made pesto, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, arugula and balsamic drizzle on choice of bagel$9.00
Birria Box Car
House-made smoked and braised beef Birria, house-made chili-crunch cream cheese, fried egg, queso quesadilla cheese, house-made pickled onions and fresh cilantro on choice of bagel$13.00OUT OF STOCK
The PorkItaliano$14.00
Beer/Seltzer Menu
NA Beer/Seltzers
Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA$6.00
Athletic Brewing Belgian White$6.00
Athletic Brewing Free Wave Hazy IPA$6.00
Athletic Brewing Rainbow Wall$7.00
Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn Golden$6.00
Athletic Brewing Fancy Like$6.00
Bitburger 0.0$6.00
Budweiser Zero$4.00
Guinness NA$6.00
Heineken 0.0$5.00
Labatt NA$4.00
White Claw Black Cherry$5.00OUT OF STOCK
White Claw Mango$5.00OUT OF STOCK
White Claw Lime$5.00
White Claw Peach$5.00
Hoplark 0.0 Citra (GF)$6.00
Hoplark 0.0 Hop Sour (GF)$6.00
Best Day Brewing Electro Lime NA$6.00
Kin Euphorics - Kin Bloom$10.00
Kin Euphorics - Actual Sunshine$10.00
Lyre's Dark & Spicy$9.00
Mixoloshe Old Fashioned$9.00
Blue Moon$5.00
Blackberry Cider$6.00
Athletic Brewing Soul Sour$7.00
Athletic Brewing Irish Red$7.00
Atuletic Brewing Emerald Cliffs$7.00
Michelob Ultra$4.00