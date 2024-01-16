PLEASE CONTACT US DIRECTLY FOR CATERING INQUIRIES
Whistle Stop Fusion Barbecue & Craft Mocktails
Smoothies
Smoothies
- Slay All Day
Matcha, banana, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, cinnamon, agave and Apothékary Slay All Day herbs$9.00
- Your Wildest Greens
Banana, pineapple, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Your Wildest Greens herbs$9.00
- Chill The F Out
Banana, peanut butter powder, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Chill The F*** Out herbs$9.00
- Blue Me Away
Blueberries, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Blue Me Away herbs$9.00
- Glow Getter
Mixed berries, hemp seeds, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Glow Getter herbs$9.00
- PB Banana Express$6.00
- Berry Tracks$6.00
- Peanut Butter Jelly Time$9.00
NEW Fall Smoothies
Soft Drink Menu
Soda, Water & Seltzers
Whistle Stop Barbecue Location and Hours
(518) 846-6300