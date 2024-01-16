Whistle Stop Fusion Barbecue & Craft Mocktails
Smoothies
- Slay All Day
Matcha, banana, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, cinnamon, agave and Apothékary Slay All Day herbs$9.00
- Your Wildest Greens
Banana, pineapple, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Your Wildest Greens herbs$9.00
- Chill The F Out
Banana, peanut butter powder, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Chill The F*** Out herbs$9.00
- Blue Me Away
Blueberries, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Blue Me Away herbs$9.00
- Glow Getter
Mixed berries, hemp seeds, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Glow Getter herbs$9.00
- PB Banana Express$6.00
- Berry Tracks$6.00
- Peanut Butter Jelly Time$9.00
NEW Fall Smoothies
Açaí Bowls
- Tropical Tracks
Frozen Acai Berry , pineapple coconut juice, agave, frozen pineapple chunks, bananas and mixed berries. Topped with granola, coconut flakes, chia seeds/flaxseed meal/hemp seeds, fresh pineapple, strawberries, blueberries & agave drizzle We suggest adding Coconut Acai Ka’Chava!$14.00
- The Nutty Conductor
Frozen Acai, apple juice, peanut butter, frozen banana and mixed berries. Topped with coconut flakes, chia seeds/flaxseed meal/hemp seeds, fresh banana, strawberries & peanut butter drizzle We suggest adding Vanilla Ka’Chava!$14.00
- Chunky Monkey Junction$14.00
- Custom Bowl
Açaí bowl base of frozen Açaí berry, mixed berries, banana and cashew milk. Add your own toppings!$14.00
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bagel Sandwiches
- The Morning Express
Classic fried egg and American cheese on toasted bagel of choice$5.50
- The Whistle Stop
In-house smoked brisket, fried egg, smoked gouda cheese and our house-made chipotle mayo on a toasted bagel of choice$11.00
- The Rail Rider
Bacon, fried egg, smoked gouda cheese, chive & onion cream cheese on toasted bagel of choice$8.00
- The Junction Jam
Bacon, fried egg and American cheese with jalapeno cream cheese and grape jam on a cinnamon raisin bagel$9.00
- The Manda
Bacon, egg, choice of cheese, chive cream cheese and chipotle mayo on choice of bagel$8.00
- The Lyssy
Double egg, smoked Gouda cheese, in-house smoked pulled pork, chive & onion cream cheese & chili crunch oil on choice of bagel$13.00
- The Caprese Caboose
House-made pesto, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, arugula and balsamic drizzle on choice of bagel$9.00
- The PorkItaliano$14.00
- The Taternator$13.00
- The Taternator Jr$9.00
- Bagel with Cc$4.00
- Birria Box Car$13.00