Whistle Stop Fusion Barbecue & Craft Mocktails
Smoothies
Slay All Day
Matcha, banana, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, cinnamon, agave and Apothékary Slay All Day herbs$9.00
Your Wildest Greens
Banana, pineapple, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Your Wildest Greens herbs$9.00
Chill The F Out
Banana, peanut butter powder, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Chill The F*** Out herbs$9.00
Blue Me Away
Blueberries, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Blue Me Away herbs$9.00
Glow Getter
Mixed berries, hemp seeds, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Glow Getter herbs$9.00
PB Banana Express$6.00
Berry Tracks$6.00
Cookie Butter$9.00
Summer Smoothies
Tropical Sunset
Mango, papaya, pineapple, coconut yogurt, house-made coconut milk and agave.$10.00
Cactus Kiss
Frozen prickly pear, watermelon, coconut yogurt, house-made coconut milk and agave.$11.00
Blueberry Lemondrop
Blueberries, fresh squeezed lemon juice, coconut yogurt, house-made coconut milk and agave.$10.00
Dragonberry Breeze
Dragonfruit, strawberries, coconut yogurt, house-made coconut milk and agave.$10.00
Golden Glow
Peach, mango, coconut yogurt, house-made coconut milk and agave.$10.00
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bagel Sandwiches
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$4.50
The Morning Express
Classic fried egg and American cheese on toasted bagel of choice$5.75
The Whistle Stop
In-house smoked brisket, fried egg, smoked gouda cheese and our house-made chipotle mayo on a toasted bagel of choice$12.00
The Rail Rider
Bacon, fried egg, smoked gouda cheese, house-made scallion cream cheese on toasted bagel of choice$9.00
The Junction Jam
Bacon, fried egg and American cheese with jalapeno cream cheese and grape jelly on a cinnamon raisin bagel$9.50
The Manda
Bacon, egg, choice of cheese, jalapeno cream cheese and chipotle mayo on choice of bagel$9.00
The Lyssy
Double egg, smoked Gouda cheese, in-house smoked pulled pork, house-made scallion cream cheese & chili crunch oil on choice of bagel$13.00
The Taternator
Two eggs, double bacon, two hash browns, scallion cream cheese and chipotle mayo on choice of bagel$13.00
The Taternator Jr
Fried egg, bacon, hash brown, scallion cream cheese and chipotle mayo on choice of bagel$9.00
The Caprese Caboose
House-made pesto, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, arugula and balsamic drizzle on choice of bagel$9.50
The Porktaliano
Fried egg, pulled pork, fried prosciutto, house-made pesto mayonnaise, arugula and balsamic drizzle on choice of bagel$14.00
Birria Box Car
House-made smoked and braised beef Birria, house-made chili-crunch cream cheese, fried egg, queso quesadilla cheese, house-made pickled onions and fresh cilantro on choice of bagel$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Coffees
Hot Coffee$2.00
NEW Iced Banana Cold Brew$5.50
NEW Iced Cookie Butter Cold Brew$6.00
Iced Cold Brew Coffee$3.50
Iced Dubai Chocolate Cold Brew Coffee$6.00
Iced Mocha Cold Brew Coffee$5.50
Iced Caramel Cold Brew Coffee$5.50
Iced Salted Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew Coffee$5.50
Vanilla Bean Iced Cold Brew Coffee$5.50
Soft Drink Menu
Soda, Water & Seltzers
Bottled Water$1.00
Pepsi$2.00
Diet Pepsi$2.00
Pepsi Zero$2.00
Root Beer$2.00
Ginger Ale$2.00
Starry$2.00
Mountain Dew$2.00
Coke$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Poppi$4.50
Culture Pop$4.50
Waterloo Seltzer$2.00
Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.00
Juice Box Fruit Punch$2.00
Juice Box Apple Juice$2.00
Nesquick Chocolate Milk$3.00
Coffee/Hot Choc$2.00
Coconut Flavored Water$3.00
Kombucha$4.00