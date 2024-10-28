Whistle Stop Fusion Barbecue & Craft Mocktails
Smoothies
Slay All Day
Matcha, banana, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, cinnamon, agave and Apothékary Slay All Day herbs$9.00
Your Wildest Greens
Banana, pineapple, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Your Wildest Greens herbs$9.00
Chill The F Out
Banana, peanut butter powder, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Chill The F*** Out herbs$9.00
Blue Me Away
Blueberries, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Blue Me Away herbs$9.00
Glow Getter
Mixed berries, hemp seeds, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Glow Getter herbs$9.00
PB Banana Express$6.00
Berry Tracks$6.00
Ken's Cookie Butter$10.00
Dubai Chocolate$11.00
Peanut Butter Jelly Time$10.00
Fall Smoothies
CranApple Crisp
Cranberries, apples, pecans, maple syrup/agave, cinnamon, ground ginger, house-made cashew milk and coconut cashew yogurt.$10.00
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie
Pumpkin puree, bananas, pumpkin pie spice, chocolate chips, agave, coconut cashew yogurt and house-made cashew milk.$10.00
Oatmeal Raisin Bar
Raisins, oats, bananas, vanilla paste, cinnamon, agave, cashew yogurt and house-made cashew milk.$10.00
Banana Bread
Bananas, oats, cashew butter, cinnamon, coconut cashew yogurt, agave and house-made cashew milk.$10.00
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberries, oats, vanilla paste, cinnamon, coconut cashew yogurt, agave and house-made cashew milk.$10.00
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bagel Sandwiches
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$4.50
The Morning Express
Classic fried egg and American cheese on toasted bagel of choice$5.75
The Whistle Stop
In-house smoked brisket, fried egg, smoked gouda cheese and our house-made chipotle mayo on a toasted bagel of choice$12.00
The Rail Rider
Bacon, fried egg, smoked gouda cheese, house-made scallion cream cheese on toasted bagel of choice$9.00OUT OF STOCK
The Junction Jam
Bacon, fried egg and American cheese with jalapeno cream cheese and grape jelly on a cinnamon raisin bagel$9.50OUT OF STOCK
The Manda
Bacon, egg, choice of cheese, jalapeno cream cheese and chipotle mayo on choice of bagel$9.00OUT OF STOCK
The Taternator
Two eggs, double bacon, two hash browns, scallion cream cheese and chipotle mayo on choice of bagel$13.00OUT OF STOCK
The Taternator Jr
Fried egg, bacon, hash brown, scallion cream cheese and chipotle mayo on choice of bagel$9.00OUT OF STOCK
The Caprese Caboose
House-made pesto, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, arugula and balsamic drizzle on choice of bagel$9.50
The Lyssy
Double egg, smoked Gouda cheese, in-house smoked pulled pork, house-made scallion cream cheese & chili crunch oil on choice of bagel$13.00
Birria Box Car
House-made smoked and braised beef Birria, house-made chili-crunch cream cheese, fried egg, queso quesadilla cheese, house-made pickled onions and fresh cilantro on choice of bagel$14.00OUT OF STOCK
The Porktaliano
Fried egg, pulled pork, fried prosciutto, house-made pesto mayonnaise, arugula and balsamic drizzle on choice of bagel$14.00
Coffees
Hot Coffee$2.00
NEW Iced Banana Cold Brew$5.50
NEW Iced Cookie Butter Cold Brew$6.00
Iced Cold Brew Coffee$3.50
Iced Dubai Chocolate Cold Brew Coffee$6.00
Iced Mocha Cold Brew Coffee$5.50
Iced Caramel Cold Brew Coffee$5.50
Iced Salted Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew Coffee$5.50
Vanilla Bean Iced Cold Brew Coffee$5.50
Soft Drink Menu
Soda, Water & Seltzers
Bottled Water$1.00
Pepsi$2.00
Diet Pepsi$2.00
Pepsi Zero$2.00
Root Beer$2.00
Ginger Ale$2.00
Starry$2.00
Mountain Dew$2.00
Coke$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Poppi$4.50
Culture Pop$4.50
Waterloo Seltzer$2.00
Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.00
Juice Box Fruit Punch$2.00
Juice Box Apple Juice$2.00
Nesquick Chocolate Milk$3.00
Coffee/Hot Choc$2.00
Coconut Flavored Water$3.00
Kombucha$4.00
Amino Lean Energy Drinks
Labor Day BBQ
BBQ Dinners
BBQ Rib Dinner (Half Rack)
All dinners served with two sides, cornbread and house-made pickles & pickled onions$22.00
Smoked Brisket Dinner
All dinners served with two sides, cornbread and house-made pickles & pickled onions$22.00
BBQ Chicken Dinner
All dinners served with two sides, cornbread and house-made pickles & pickled onions$18.00
Smoked Beef Sausage Dinner (Nitrate Free)
All dinners served with two sides, cornbread and house-made pickles & pickled onions$18.00
Just the Meat
Sides Only
Desserts
Nacho Bar
BBQ Buffet Tickets
Ramen Pop-Up
Ramen
Sweet & Sticky Pork Belly Ramen (Spicy)
Sticky pork belly, marinated soft-boiled egg and organic ramen noodles in a rich, sweet & spicy broth. Topped with house-made chili crunch.$18.00
Birria Ramen
Ramen noodles, slow-smoked and braised beef birria swimming in birria consomé topped with white onion and cilantro$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Whistle Stop BBQ Ramen
Slow smoked brisket in a house-made sweet and smoky barbecue broth topped with baby bok choy, corn, pickled onions, green onion, fresh jalapeno and a smoked soft boiled egg$18.00
Shoyu Chicken Ramen
Smoked tamari marinated chicken thigh in a rich umami broth topped with baby bok choy, shitake mushrooms, green onion and marinated ramen egg$17.00
Spicy Tofu Miso Ramen
Korean marinated smoked tofu in a rich, spicy miso broth topped with corn, baby bok choy, fresh jalapeno and green onion$17.00
Birria Pop-Up
Apps & Mains
Birria Wontons (6)
Boiled wontons filled with slow smoked and braised beef birria, green onion and served with consomé topped with fresh cilantro and white onion for dipping$12.00
Birria Nachos
Corn tortilla chips piled high with our smoky cheese sauce, smoked and braised beef Birria, fresh cilantro, white onion & chipotle crema$20.00
Birria Ramen
Ramen noodles, slow-smoked and braised beef birria swimming in birria consomé topped with white onion and cilantro$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Quesabirria Ramen
Smoked and braised beef Birria in a rich consomé with melty quesadilla cheese topped with fresh cilantro and white onion$20.00
Birria Mac Bowl
Smoky mac and cheese piled high with our smoked and braised beef Birria, fresh cilantro, white onion and chipotle crema$18.00
OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT REGISTRATION
Practical Magic (10/24)
Horror Night (10/30) Title TBD
Girl Dinner
Charcuterie
