PLEASE CONTACT US DIRECTLY FOR CATERING INQUIRIES
Whistle Stop Fusion Barbecue & Craft Mocktails
Smoothies
- Slay All Day
Matcha, banana, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, cinnamon, agave and Apothékary Slay All Day herbs$9.00
- Your Wildest Greens
Banana, pineapple, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Your Wildest Greens herbs$9.00
- Chill The F Out
Banana, peanut butter powder, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Chill The F*** Out herbs$9.00
- Blue Me Away
Blueberries, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Blue Me Away herbs$9.00
- Glow Getter
Mixed berries, hemp seeds, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Glow Getter herbs$9.00
- PB Banana Express$6.00
- Berry Tracks$6.00
Soft Drink Menu
Soda, Water & Seltzers
- Bottled Water$1.00
- Pepsi$2.00
- Diet Pepsi$2.00
- Pepsi Zero$2.00
- Ginger Ale$2.00
- Root Beer$2.00
- Mountain Dew$2.00
- Starry$2.00
- Coke$2.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Poppi Strawberry Lemon$4.50
- Poppi Cherry Limeade$4.50
- Poppi Orange$4.50
- Poppi Raspberry Rose$4.50
- Culture Pop Orange Mango$4.50
- Culture Pop Lemon Lime$4.50
- Culture Pop Ginger Lime$4.50
- Culture Pop Wild Berries$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Culture Pop Strawberry Rhubarb$4.00
- Waterloo Seltzer Grape$2.00
- Waterloo Black Cherry$2.00
- Waterloo Seltzer Tropical Punch$2.00
- Waterloo Seltzer Watermelon$2.00
- Waterloo Seltzer Blackberry Lemonade$2.00
- Juice Box Fruit Punch$2.00
- Juice Box Apple Juice$2.00
- Med Tea$2.00
- Med Coffee$2.00
- Small Tea$1.00
- Small Coffee$2.00
- Lemonade with pop$6.00
Amino Lean Energy Drinks
Beer/Seltzer Menu
NA Beer/Seltzers
- Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA$6.00
- Athletic Brewing Belgian White$6.00
- Athletic Brewing Free Wave Hazy IPA$6.00
- Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn Golden$6.00
- Athletic Brewing Fancy Like$6.00
- Bitburger 0.0$6.00
- Guinness NA$6.00
- Heineken 0.0$5.00
- Labatt NA$4.00
- Budweiser Zero$4.00
- White Claw Black Cherry$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- White Claw Mango$5.00
- White Claw Lime$5.00
- White Claw Peach$5.00
- Athletic Brewing Rainbow Wall$7.00
- Hoplark 0.0 Citra (GF)$6.00
- Hoplark 0.0 Hop Sour (GF)$6.00
- Best Day Brewing Electro Lime NA$6.00
- Kin Euphorics - Kin Bloom$10.00
- Kin Euphorics - Actual Sunshine$10.00
- Lyre's Dark & Spicy$9.00
- Mixoloshe Old Fashioned$9.00
Wine Menu
Fre Alcohol Removed Wine
Mocktail Menu
House Mocktails
PineappleJalaleno
Mixers
Bar Prep
Whistle Stop Barbecue Location and Hours
(518) 846-6300
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM