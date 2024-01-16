Whistle Stop Fusion Barbecue & Craft Mocktails
Smoothies
Smoothies
Slay All Day
Matcha, banana, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, cinnamon, agave and Apothékary Slay All Day herbs$9.00
Your Wildest Greens
Banana, pineapple, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Your Wildest Greens herbs$9.00
Chill The F Out
Banana, peanut butter powder, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Chill The F*** Out herbs$9.00
Blue Me Away
Blueberries, spinach, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Blue Me Away herbs$9.00
Glow Getter
Mixed berries, hemp seeds, vanilla cashew yogurt, cashew milk, agave and Apothékary Glow Getter herbs$9.00
PB Banana Express$6.00
Berry Tracks$6.00
Ken's Cookie Butter$10.00
Dubai Chocolate$11.00
Peanut Butter Jelly Time$10.00
Fall Smoothies
CranApple Crisp
Cranberries, apples, pecans, maple syrup/agave, cinnamon, ground ginger, house-made cashew milk and coconut cashew yogurt.$10.00
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie
Pumpkin puree, bananas, pumpkin pie spice, chocolate chips, agave, coconut cashew yogurt and house-made cashew milk.$10.00
Oatmeal Raisin Bar
Raisins, oats, bananas, vanilla paste, cinnamon, agave, cashew yogurt and house-made cashew milk.$10.00
Banana Bread
Bananas, oats, cashew butter, cinnamon, coconut cashew yogurt, agave and house-made cashew milk.$10.00
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberries, oats, vanilla paste, cinnamon, coconut cashew yogurt, agave and house-made cashew milk.$10.00
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bagel Sandwiches
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$4.50
The Morning Express
Classic fried egg and American cheese on toasted bagel of choice$5.75
The Whistle Stop
In-house smoked brisket, fried egg, smoked gouda cheese and our house-made chipotle mayo on a toasted bagel of choice$12.00
The Rail Rider
Bacon, fried egg, smoked gouda cheese, house-made scallion cream cheese on toasted bagel of choice$9.00OUT OF STOCK
The Junction Jam
Bacon, fried egg and American cheese with jalapeno cream cheese and grape jelly on a cinnamon raisin bagel$9.50OUT OF STOCK
The Manda
Bacon, egg, choice of cheese, jalapeno cream cheese and chipotle mayo on choice of bagel$9.00OUT OF STOCK
The Taternator
Two eggs, double bacon, two hash browns, scallion cream cheese and chipotle mayo on choice of bagel$13.00OUT OF STOCK
The Taternator Jr
Fried egg, bacon, hash brown, scallion cream cheese and chipotle mayo on choice of bagel$9.00OUT OF STOCK
The Caprese Caboose
House-made pesto, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, arugula and balsamic drizzle on choice of bagel$9.50
The Lyssy
Double egg, smoked Gouda cheese, in-house smoked pulled pork, house-made scallion cream cheese & chili crunch oil on choice of bagel$13.00
Birria Box Car
House-made smoked and braised beef Birria, house-made chili-crunch cream cheese, fried egg, queso quesadilla cheese, house-made pickled onions and fresh cilantro on choice of bagel$14.00OUT OF STOCK
The Porktaliano
Fried egg, pulled pork, fried prosciutto, house-made pesto mayonnaise, arugula and balsamic drizzle on choice of bagel$14.00
Coffees
Coffees
Hot Coffee$2.00
NEW Iced Banana Cold Brew$5.50
NEW Iced Cookie Butter Cold Brew$6.00
Iced Cold Brew Coffee$3.50
Iced Dubai Chocolate Cold Brew Coffee$6.00
Iced Mocha Cold Brew Coffee$5.50
Iced Caramel Cold Brew Coffee$5.50
Iced Salted Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew Coffee$5.50
Vanilla Bean Iced Cold Brew Coffee$5.50
Soft Drink Menu
Soda, Water & Seltzers
Bottled Water$1.00
Pepsi$2.00
Diet Pepsi$2.00
Pepsi Zero$2.00
Root Beer$2.00
Ginger Ale$2.00
Starry$2.00
Mountain Dew$2.00
Coke$2.00
Poppi$4.50
Culture Pop$4.50
Waterloo Seltzer$2.00
Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.00
Juice Box Fruit Punch$2.00
Juice Box Apple Juice$2.00
Nesquick Chocolate Milk$3.00
Coffee/Hot Choc$2.00
Coconut Flavored Water$3.00
Kombucha$4.00
Amino Lean Energy Drinks
Labor Day BBQ
BBQ Dinners
BBQ Rib Dinner (Half Rack)
All dinners served with two sides, cornbread and house-made pickles & pickled onions$22.00
Smoked Brisket Dinner
All dinners served with two sides, cornbread and house-made pickles & pickled onions$22.00
BBQ Chicken Dinner
All dinners served with two sides, cornbread and house-made pickles & pickled onions$18.00
Smoked Beef Sausage Dinner (Nitrate Free)
All dinners served with two sides, cornbread and house-made pickles & pickled onions$18.00
Just the Meat
Sides Only
Desserts
Nacho Bar
BBQ Buffet Tickets
Ramen Pop-Up
Ramen
Sweet & Sticky Pork Belly Ramen (Spicy)
Sticky pork belly, marinated soft-boiled egg and organic ramen noodles in a rich, sweet & spicy broth. Topped with house-made chili crunch.$18.00
Birria Ramen
Ramen noodles, slow-smoked and braised beef birria swimming in birria consomé topped with white onion and cilantro$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Whistle Stop BBQ Ramen
Slow smoked brisket in a house-made sweet and smoky barbecue broth topped with baby bok choy, corn, pickled onions, green onion, fresh jalapeno and a smoked soft boiled egg$18.00
Shoyu Chicken Ramen
Smoked tamari marinated chicken thigh in a rich umami broth topped with baby bok choy, shitake mushrooms, green onion and marinated ramen egg$17.00
Spicy Tofu Miso Ramen
Korean marinated smoked tofu in a rich, spicy miso broth topped with corn, baby bok choy, fresh jalapeno and green onion$17.00
Birria Pop-Up
Apps & Mains
Birria Wontons (6)
Boiled wontons filled with slow smoked and braised beef birria, green onion and served with consomé topped with fresh cilantro and white onion for dipping$12.00
Birria Nachos
Corn tortilla chips piled high with our smoky cheese sauce, smoked and braised beef Birria, fresh cilantro, white onion & chipotle crema$20.00
Birria Ramen
Ramen noodles, slow-smoked and braised beef birria swimming in birria consomé topped with white onion and cilantro$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Quesabirria Ramen
Smoked and braised beef Birria in a rich consomé with melty quesadilla cheese topped with fresh cilantro and white onion$20.00
Birria Mac Bowl
Smoky mac and cheese piled high with our smoked and braised beef Birria, fresh cilantro, white onion and chipotle crema$18.00
OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT REGISTRATION
Practical Magic (10/24)
One Ticket (FREE)
Please select one ticket per person in your party so we can have an idea of how many folks to expect. This event is FREE to attend with donations toward future movie licensing graciously accepted. Bring your own chair/blankets - some will be provided. Snacks, candy, soft drinks and mocktails will be available for purchase. ABSOLUTELY NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINKS. ABSOLUTELY NO ALCOHOL ON PREMISES.
Girl Dinner
Charcuterie
